Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.