Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 57.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 87.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.30 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

