Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 57.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 87.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

