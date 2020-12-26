Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

