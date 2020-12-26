Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

EQBK opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

