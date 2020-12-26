Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.22. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 321,908 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of C$29.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

