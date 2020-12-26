ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) (ASX:ZYUS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$10.44.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.