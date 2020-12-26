EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Down 0.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55. 35,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 128,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get EuroDry alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.