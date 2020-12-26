Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Exelon posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

