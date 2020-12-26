EXMR (EXMR) Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000370 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

