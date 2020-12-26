ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $31,000 Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,600 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Athersys were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2,539.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 339,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

