ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $105,000 in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.12 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

