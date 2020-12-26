ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $67,000 in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ HHT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

