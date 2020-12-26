ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $91,000 Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.53 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

