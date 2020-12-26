ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $39,000 Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

