Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

