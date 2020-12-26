EXRNchain Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $53,178.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00282797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015132 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001722 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain is a token. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com.

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.