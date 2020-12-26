Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $11,988,077.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total transaction of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 66.7% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

