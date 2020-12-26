FantasyGold Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $334,907.11 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00621770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00327156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00056316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00087142 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

