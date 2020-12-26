FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FARO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

