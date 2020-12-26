Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $6,174.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,568,040 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

