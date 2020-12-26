FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $350.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.20.

FDX stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

