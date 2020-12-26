Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 9,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 113,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

