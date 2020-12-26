Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 0.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

About Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

