Financial Analysis: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avanos Medical and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential downside of 21.23%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.20 -$45.90 million $1.07 43.66 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,692.42 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

