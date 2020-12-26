Financial Comparison: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A 6.94% 0.17% Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fisker 1 1 3 0 2.40

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.86%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Tattooed Chef on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

