Financial Review: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DNAPrint Genomics and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $107.09, suggesting a potential downside of 11.60%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Volatility and Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 6.86% 25.01% 7.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and PRA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.53 $243.02 million $4.80 25.24

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNAPrint Genomics Company Profile

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company has a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to launch a clinical trial for developing treatments for children with relapsed acute leukemia. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

