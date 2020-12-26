Fireball (FIRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $29,255.82 and $93.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00049803 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00114896 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00507464 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,237 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

