Fireball Price Down 44.7% This Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Fireball has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005681 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $28,575.98 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00114917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00569255 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000487 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,240 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

