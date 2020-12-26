Firo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00012827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,818.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.67 or 0.02496888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00513594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.31 or 0.01259980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00641518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00259170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,360,981 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

