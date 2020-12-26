First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,297. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

