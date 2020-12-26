First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 36,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 95,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,089.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 890,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 109.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 530,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 353,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.