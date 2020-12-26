First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.07. 17,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 67,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

