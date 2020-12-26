First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Trading Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 36 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 4.12% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

