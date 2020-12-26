First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.30 and last traded at $77.65. 12,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.