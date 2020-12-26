Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 576 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

