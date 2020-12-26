Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $1,507,872. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,897,000 after acquiring an additional 591,361 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.