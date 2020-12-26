Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 231,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,885. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.