Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

