Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge Sells 1,515,000 Shares

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £604.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 977.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.19. Focusrite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

