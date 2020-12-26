Force Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00043270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00300853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

