Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $4.80. Foresight Autonomous shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 354,766 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on FRSX shares. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

