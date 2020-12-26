Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

FWONK stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

