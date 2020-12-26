Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

FOJCY stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

