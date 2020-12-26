Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

FOXF stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $28,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4,239.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $10,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

