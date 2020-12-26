FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.02. 2,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

