Fundamental Research Trims Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Target Price to C$0.64

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.66 to C$0.64 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Galane Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GG / OTCQB: GGGOF) Ramping up Production with Easing Restrictions” and dated December 17, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE GG opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.64 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. Galane Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Company Profile

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.