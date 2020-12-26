FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $375.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $379.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.