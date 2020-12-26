FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Cut by Analyst

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

NHI stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 93.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

