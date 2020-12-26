FY2021 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut by Analyst

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

